4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $415,000

You'll have plenty of room to spread out in this spacious home located in Midway ISD! With 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a bonus office space, you'll love the generous floor plan that includes a comfortable formal living and dining area flowing to the kitchen accented with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The isolated downstairs primary suite offers a calm and private getaway with dual vanities, separate shower, a large walk in closet, and a large soaking tub for evening relaxation. Upstairs incorporates a loft perfect for a second living area or game room and offers tons of windows for natural light. Complete with a covered back patio area, privacy fenced yard, and a 3 car garage, it's easy to see why this is a home you will love for years to come!