4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $425,000

Beautiful two story home in The Enclave at Park Meadows. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has so much to offer. Off of the stately entryway is a formal dining room that leads into the gorgeous open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and beautiful backsplash. The kitchen opens up into the spacious downstairs living area. The oversized master suite is isolated downstairs with an ensuite master bath. There are 3 more spacious bedrooms upstairs with a awesome game room/loft. A few added bonuses that make this home unique are a nook room upstairs that is currently being used as an office. Also, the attic floor has been primarily decked so the storage in this home is outstanding. Great fully fenced backyard with plenty of room for pets and kids! Roof replaced 2021.