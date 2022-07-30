 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $425,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $425,000

Beautiful two story home in The Enclave at Park Meadows. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has so much to offer. Off of the stately entryway is a formal dining room that leads into the gorgeous open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and beautiful backsplash. The kitchen opens up into the spacious downstairs living area. The oversized master suite is isolated downstairs with an ensuite master bath. There are 3 more spacious bedrooms upstairs with a awesome game room/loft. A few added bonuses that make this home unique are a nook room upstairs that is currently being used as an office. Also, the attic floor has been primarily decked so the storage in this home is outstanding. Great fully fenced backyard with plenty of room for pets and kids! Roof replaced 2021.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Terrace Apartments near end of $45 million renovations

South Terrace Apartments near end of $45 million renovations

Waco resident Ladarius Gardner moved into his newly renovated unit at South Terrace Apartments last week and described it as a breath of fresh air. “It’s like something every homeowner dreams,” Gardner said. “My wife hasn’t even seen it yet. We just had a newborn yesterday and they get to come home to something new.”

Veteran Waco musician Classie Ballou dies at 84

Veteran Waco musician Classie Ballou dies at 84

Veteran Waco musician Classie Ballou, who entertained generations of Waco fans with his guitar playing and singing, irrepressible cheer, generosity and exclamations of "Hey, baby!," died Wednesday at 84.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert