 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $425,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $425,000

Welcome home to your new Park Meadows home! The 4 bedrooms and open style layout of this 2,800 square foot home will ensure your life has plenty of room to spread out! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 living areas, dedicated home office, formal dining room, AND 3 car garage...this home has it all! Spend evenings relaxing on the extended covered patio. Schedule your exclusive showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert