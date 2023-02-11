Welcome to this corner lot, 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in South Meadow Estates. It is approx 2,138 sqft with a side entrance garage in Lorena ISD. Take a step into the foyer leading into the living room where you will find a floor to ceiling stone wood-burning fireplace. Check out the breakfast bar arch that gives you a view into the kitchen. In the kitchen find beautiful granite counter tops throughout, a large island, ample amount of counter top space and a pantry. The dining, living and kitchen areas are separated yet still very much open. Walk into the spacious primary bedroom with dual vanities, separate tub and shower and walk in closets. You won’t want to miss the backyard that has a large patio area and a gorgeous in-ground pool with a tanning ledge. This home has a lot to offer so schedule your private tour today!