4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $439,000

Great 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Lorena ISD. Convenient to I-35, Waco, & Temple. One owner, well maintained, built in 2020. 2300 square feet of living area located on .5370 acres. Large bright open area for living room, kitchen, and dining room. Bonus room suitable for den or study. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, island, KitchenAid refractive stove, Frigidaire Gallery Refrigerator with freezer or refrigerated drawer, farmhouse sink, and cabinet pullout drawers for pots & pans. House included 3 mini splits for cooling, heating, and dehumidifying. Isolated master bedroom has computer nook included. Separate shower and tub, plus dual vanity in master bath. Covered patio overlooks large back yard enclosed with wooden fence. Additional fencing provides 2 separate pet areas. Additional fencing along part of wooden fence provided for plants and vines. Garage contains wood shelving for storage and has been wired for 220. Film on screen door and garage windows helps with heat and privacy. Black screens on windows reduce cooling bills. Home contains 2 water filtration systems. A perpetual pet watering system has been built in the interior of the house. Pet doors have steel frames and doors. Flagpole in front yard is a specially ordered pole designed to withstand high winds. Check this great home out.