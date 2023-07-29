Come check out a stunning new build located in an established Lorena neighborhood. This home is just blocks away from all downtown Lorena has to offer! Location is everything and this property has it! Located next to Lorena's city park, and walking trail, near the fire station and police station. The property is within walking distance to Lorena Middle School, High School, and Elementary School. At just under 2,000 square feet this home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Come live in the heart of this growing community in a beautiful new home! **Professional pictures to follow.**