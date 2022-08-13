4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $449,900

This beautiful 2 story home has 4 beds and 3/1 bathrooms spread out among 3,283 SQFT and features farmhouse light fixtures and accent walls. When entering the home you are welcomed by tall ceilings, off the entry you will find an office/flex room as well as the dinning area. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and a large island that opens to the breakfast area and large living room. The primary bedroom is spacious and isolated down stairs. The bathroom boast double sink vanity, with separate bathtub and shower, plus a walk in closet. Upstairs has the remainder 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with an extra family/living room and a bonus room for a home theater or hobby room. The laundry room has an additional area for a mudroom with cubbies and hooks to help keep things organized. The garage has extra space for a workbench, shelves and/or extra storage. This home is located in the sought after Midway ISD, K-5th graders will attend Park Hill Elementary school, in the Fall of 2022. Don't miss out on this spacious home!!