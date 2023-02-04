This beautiful 2 story home has 4 bedrooms and 3.1 bathrooms spread out among 3,283 SQFT and features farmhouse light fixtures and accent walls. When entering the home you are welcomed by tall ceilings, an office/flex room on your right and the dinning area to your left. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and a large island that opens to the living room and breakfast area. The primary bedroom is spacious and isolated downstairs. The bathroom boast double sink vanity, with separate bathtub and shower, plus a walk in closet. Upstairs you will find the remainder 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with an extra bedroom/living room and a bonus room for a home theater or hobby room. The laundry room has an additional mudroom space with cubbies and hooks to help keep things organized. The garage has extra space for a workbench, shelves and/or extra storage. This home is located in Midway ISD, K-5th grade will attend the newly built Park Hill Elementary school.