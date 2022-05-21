4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $450,000

New Construction one story home with rear entry two car garage, on quiet cul-de-sac in Robinson ISO. This home has a open layout and oversized doors at 3ft. This home includes 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and half bath on the back patio. The Master suite has dual vanities and a large walk in closet. The second bathroom is also equipped with dual vanities. The Kitchen is equipped with a Kitchen Aide Microwave drawer, GE Slide in cook-top/oven, and a GE Dishwasher. The countertops in kitchen and on the bathroom, vanities are made of Quartz.