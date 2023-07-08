Welcome to this quality masterpiece built by Russ Davis Homes in the highly sought after subdivision of Callan Village. When you walk in the door, you will enter into an open living room that flows seamlessly into the oversized kitchen and dining. The living room shines with luxury vinyl plank flooring, a stone façade to the ceiling on the wood burning fireplace, and light & bright finish outs to create a spacious atmosphere. The kitchen is finely finished with custom wood cabinetry topped with quartz countertops. In the isolated master suite, you have dual vanities, quartz countertops, a nice walk in closet with built-ins, tiled shower, and a separate tub. Covered patio, sprinkler system, security system, fully fenced, foam insulation, high efficiency HVAC and gutters are all other features that add to the quality of this well built home. Zoned for Lorena ISD and close to Hewitt Drive, shopping, and restaurants, this location can't be beat!