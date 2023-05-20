Brand New! Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in coveted Callan Village, Lorena. This beautiful home features tons of storage, a stunning kitchen, and private, side entry garage. You will love the modern color schemes. The split floor plan provides for just the right amount of privacy and the open living areas are perfect for visiting and being together. Complete with covered patio and fully fenced, sodded back yard. The community will have a pool and community center in the future. Schools are Lorena ISD. Home is ready NOW!! And priced much less than building this plan new. Don't wait! Come see it today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $520,000
