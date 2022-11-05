4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $528,525

Robinson ISD New Construction Home in Sendera Point Addition. Open design living and kitchen area with a brick gas fireplace, large center island, large amount of cabinet space, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a spacious pantry and dining area that overlooks the large backyard. The master bedroom opens to the back porch. Master bathroom with dual vanities, a walk-in shower and garden tub. His and Her closet with plenty of space. The home also has oversized doors that give easy access throughout the home. This home was foam insulated including the two-car garage.