4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $559,900

Located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Westbrook, this newly constructed home boasts wide-open views on a 1 acre lot. At 2,500 square feet the house offers four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, an office that can also be a fifth bedroom. The open layout offers an inviting feel and has the opportunity to entertain many guest. The kitchen, dining, and living room flow to ensure flexibility of the space. As a bonus, this home features a large three car garage with side entry. this home is in Lorena ISD centrally located between Waco and Temple!