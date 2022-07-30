4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $560,000

Do not miss out on this new listing in the coveted Rancho Lorena subdivision! This property sit on two lots just under 2 acres of land! The beautiful brick home offers a bonus detached garage in addition the the two car garage attached to the home. You can utilize this extra space for additional parking or as a fantastic workshop with tons of storage! The move in ready four bedroom/2.5 bathroom home is looking for a new family to create and fill with wonderful memories. Entering the home you will notice soaring ceilings as you walk into the foyer. To the right there are two bedrooms that share a jack and Jill bathroom. In addition, sitting outside these rooms is a shared space that would be perfect as a play area, office, or as a homework nook for your kids. The living room is huge with extra space for a formal dining area. This room is anchored by a fireplace and overlooks into the kitchen and breakfast nook creating the perfect open concept feeling and providing a great place to entertain guests. The spacious kitchen showcases granite countertops, tiled backsplash, and tons of cabinets for storage. But one of the best parts of the kitchen is the walk in pantry! So much room!! The large master suite has an ensuite bathroom that offers dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower, and an enormous walk in closet! In the backyard there is a covered patio and huge fenced in yard! This property is a great opportunity so do not miss out!! Contact us today for your personal showing!!