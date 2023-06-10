If you missed out last time, I have great news! this new construction home from the acclaimed and award-winning BAM Builders is officially back on the market at no fault of the home or seller. If you are seeking a home with stunning design features, exceptional construction quality, and a functional floorplan, then look no further. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is now available in one of the area’s most sought-after master-planned communities, Callan Village. The open living area impresses with vaulted ceilings, a large kitchen island, a separate dining area, and a wood burning fireplace. The isolated master suite has a unique step-up ceiling and a spacious bathroom with double vanities, granite countertops, beautiful tile, a large walk-in closet, and a separate shower and tub. 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are located on the other side of the home. A Jack and Jill style bathroom separates two of the bedrooms, each side with its own vanity, closet, and toilet. Beautiful windows line the back side of the home, providing an abundance of natural light. A large covered back patio provides the perfect space to relax with family and friends. This home is as efficient as it is beautiful - featuring a high efficiency Lennox HVAC system and ZIP System sheathing. These systems ensure overall longevity and significantly better efficiency than other commonly used systems. Callan Village residents benefit from a convenient location, highly sought-after Lorena schools, park spaces, playground, community pavilion, and a resort style swimming pool is coming soon! Call today for an in-person tour!