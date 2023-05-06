Nestled on a large half-acre lot, this beautiful stone house is a dream come true for those seeking the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and sophistication. Boasting 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, and an office, this stunning property is the perfect space for a family to call home. The moment you step inside, you will be captivated by its warmth, elegance, and timeless charm. Upon entering the living room, you will be greeted by a cozy brick gas log fireplace with a wood mantel and shiplap accent, perfect for those cold winter nights. The open concept design of this home allows for a seamless flow between the living, dining, and kitchen areas, creating the ideal space for entertaining family and friends. Features stunning pendant lights over the bar seating, recessed lighting, and beautiful light fixtures throughout the home, adding a touch of elegance to the overall design. The custom kitchen is an absolute masterpiece, featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas cooktop, an island, a custom vented hood, and a walk-in pantry, providing ample storage space for all your cooking essentials. The master bedroom is a luxurious oasis, featuring tray ceiling, a separate space for an office or reading nook, and an abundance of natural light that floods the room. The master bathroom is equally impressive, featuring a stoned walk-in shower, a double vanity, a garden tub, and a large oversized walk-in closet, providing plenty of space for all your wardrobe needs. The other bedrooms in the house are larger than standard size bedrooms, ensuring that every member of the family has enough space to relax and unwind. The exterior of this stunning property is just as impressive as the interior, featuring a covered patio, fresh flower beds, and a smart sprinkler system, ensuring that the outdoor space is just as beautiful as the interior. There is also a shop on the property with electricity set up, providing the perfect space for those who enjoy DIY projects or need a space to store their tools and equipment. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this stunning property your own.