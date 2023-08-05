NEW JOHN HOUSTON HOMES IN CALLAN VILLAGE IN LORENA ISD. Gorgeous 2-story Helena floorplan home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half baths, game room, and a 2-car side entry garage. The kitchen offers a granite countertop island, breakfast nook with direct access to an extended outdoor covered patio. First floor includes the master bedroom with a bay window, master luxury shower, study, spacious open concept family room, kitchen, formal dining room, 3 bedrooms, full bath and a half bath. Second floor features a game room and half bath. This home offers an electric cooktop, custom wood cabinets and more! READY mid Sept.
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $589,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Parkview Christian Academy will not be joining the hustle and bustle of this month’s back-to-school season.
City of Waco officials are considering Stage 3 drought restrictions soon after a hot, nearly rainless July that has left Lake Waco lower than …
Cottonwood Creek Golf Course is in line for major renovations, including long-needed major drainage repairs that could eventually require exte…
The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider awarding a $4.3 million contract to Barsh Construction to convert an old East Waco railbed into…
Regional planners are seeking more federal funds for demonstration projects meant to influence traffic patterns and make roadways safer for pe…