NEW JOHN HOUSTON HOME IN CALLAN VILLAGE IN LORENA ISD. Gorgeous 2-story home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, a game room, and a 2-car, side entry, garage. The kitchen offers a granite countertop island and a deep breakfast nook with direct access to an extended outdoor covered patio. The first floor includes a formal dining space, a master bedroom with a bay window, a master luxury shower, a spacious open-concept family room, a kitchen, and 3 additional bedrooms. The second floor features a game room and a half bath. This home also offers an electric cooktop, and custom wood cabinets, and was built with you in mind. Ready Mid-June.
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $599,990
