NEW JOHN HOUSTON HOMES IN CALLAN VILLAGE IN LORENA ISD. Gorgeous 2-story Helena floorplan home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half baths, game room, and a 2-car side entry garage. The kitchen offers a granite countertop island, breakfast nook with direct access to an extended outdoor covered patio. First floor includes the master bedroom with a bay window, master luxury shower, study, spacious open concept family room, kitchen, formal dining room, 3 bedrooms, full bath and a half bath. Second floor features a game room and half bath. This home offers an electric cooktop, custom wood cabinets and more! READY 07-01-2023