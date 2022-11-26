 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $649,400

Stunning 4BR/3BA home with in-ground pool on 1 acre in Lorena ISD. Drive up to this beautiful home and park in the circular driveway. Enter into the welcoming living area open to the kitchen. Living area features gorgeous custom bead board ceiling, tile wood look floors, ceiling fan and wood burning fireplace. Home is wired for surround sound. Bonus room off of main living can be used as a study, play room, game room or media room. Formal dining room for entertaining. Kitchen features large island with exotic granite, pantry and stainless appliances to include, double oven, microwave, cook top and dishwasher. Isolated master suite. Master bath has dual vanities, separate shower, separate tub and walk in closet. Home is energy efficient with spray foam insulation, double pane windows and high efficiency HVAC system. Home has security system. Nice laundry room with sink. Covered patio with wood burning fireplace. In-ground salt water fiberglass pool and outdoor shower. Privacy fenced backyard with room to play. $664,900

