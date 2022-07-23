4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $650,000

CURRENTLY A HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER TURN-KEY vacation rental and comes FULLY FURNISHED but can also be a single-family farmhouse! This home is in a secluded country setting just minutes from town! This property is decked out from the custom gated pipe entry to the marble countertops throughout. Every inch of this home is filled with charm and custom detailing. The interior features 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and tons of storage throughout. The kitchen is GORGEOUS and includes custom knotty alder cabinets, stainless steel appliance, stunning marble countertops and high-end light fixtures. The master suite is HUGE and cozy featuring a cedar accent wall, tons of natural light, custom shower and a sprawling walk-in closet. Other features include upgraded NEST technology, and sprinkler system. This home grossed $95,828 on HomeAway and AirBNB from July 2021-June 2022. 1736 S Robinson Drive is the sister property to this home and can also be bought as a package deal.