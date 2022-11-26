4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $674,990

NEW JOHN HOUSTON HOMES IN CALLAN VILLIAGE IN LORENA ISD Gorgeous 2-Story home features 4 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms, Study, Game Room and 2-Car Side Entry Garage. The kitchen offers Granite Countertop Island, deep Breakfast Nook with direct access to an Extended Outdoor Covered Patio. First floor includes Master Bedroom, Master Luxury Shower, Study, Spacious Open Concept Family Room, Kitchen, Formal Dining Room and additional Bedroom. Second Floor features, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath and Game Room. This home offers an electric cooktop, tankless hot water heaters, custom wood cabinets and was built with you in mind. AVAILABLE LATE DECEMBER 2022.