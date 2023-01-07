4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $679,900

Tucked away on Southern View you’ll find a gorgeous 2022 constructed home ideally positioned on 1.375 acres! Natural light floods into the main living room, kitchen & dining room. Enjoy expansive country views overlooking your acreage and beautiful pasture land. The isolated primary bedroom features French doors out to your own private patio and an ensuite bathroom with separate vanities, large soaking tub, walk-in tiled shower, walk-in closet and private water closet. On the opposite side of the house, two bedrooms share a bathroom that has a double vanity between them and at the end of the hall is the 4th bedroom featuring vaulted ceiling, ensuite bathroom with tiled shower and an exterior door out to the back patio. Side load 3-car garage, new custom blinds throughout and cross fencing are other great features.