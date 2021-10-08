This 5+ acre home, 4BR /4BA is just minutes from Waco in Lorena. Built-ins, spacious bedrooms and nice bathrooms. All bedrooms are downstairs and large game room upstairs. This house has a flexible floor plan. The 2500+ shop includes a refrigerated butcher shop. In addition to the 5 acres, this property has its very own private pond/tank that attracts a variety of wildlife. There are currently goats and chickens on the property.
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $698,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco is getting a Camp Fimfo, the second such venue built in Texas by Northgate Resorts, the other in New Braunfels opening earlier this year.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to more accurately reflect Durkin's role in the new Magnolia Network series.
-
- 3 min to read
One of the first “Fixer Upper” homes, now an Airbnb rental, is listed for $1.2 million, and while that price is unusual for Waco, home prices are high and the pace of sales is brisk.
STILLWATER, Okla. — College football fans are used to screaming “What’s with these calls?” at the TV or the field.
The former executive director of the Humane Society of Central Texas is questioning her termination, saying she believes it was related to a c…
A former Waco police officer arrested three years ago in a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office prostitution sting was arrested again this week af…
Pivovar general manager Destinee Woods is going over her “Czech” list, preparing to unveil the combination restaurant, brewery, bakery and bou…
Central Texas Honor Roll: The best high school performances of the week.
Disaster of a school
A West High School art teacher faces multiple felony charges after his arrest by school police on accusations that he performed sex acts with …