4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $698,000

This 5+ acre home, 4BR /4BA is just minutes from Waco in Lorena. Built-ins, spacious bedrooms and nice bathrooms. All bedrooms are downstairs and large game room upstairs. This house has a flexible floor plan. The 2500+ shop includes a refrigerated butcher shop. In addition to the 5 acres, this property has its very own private pond/tank that attracts a variety of wildlife. There are currently goats and chickens on the property.