4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $699,900

Tucked away on Southern View you’ll find a gorgeous 2022 constructed home ideally positioned on 1.375 acres; over 2800 sq ft with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 powder bathroom and side-load 3-car garage. Enter through the stately French front doors to experience a lofty 14-ft ceiling entry & formal dining space then gaze across the living room through the windows overlooking the expansive backyard which is complete with a quintessential country view of beautiful pasture land. With an open-concept floor plan, common spaces with 10-ft ceilings, and natural light flooding in, living and entertaining is easy. The kitchen is both beautiful and functional with soft-close cabinets, built-in wine storage, modern and elegant light fixtures, ample countertop space and the pantry is off of the hall nearby. Bar seating at the island and the breakfast nook are sure to accommodate everyday dining. From the kitchen sink which anchors the island, you have great sightlines into the living room. The formal dining space is in the front of the home, open to the living room and features an expansive 14-ft ceiling. The isolated primary bedroom features a tray ceiling, French doors out to your own private patio, and an ensuite bathroom with separate vanities, large soaking tub, walk-in tiled shower, walk-in closet and private water closet. On the opposite side of the house, two bedrooms share a bathroom that has a double vanity between them and at the end of the hall is the 4th bedroom featuring vaulted ceiling, ensuite bathroom with tiled shower and an exterior door out to the back patio. Neutral interior paint, rain gutters, spray foam insulation, sprinklers, drop-zone off of the garage entry and additional buyer upgrades like new custom blinds throughout and cross fencing are other amazing features.