Come check out this lovely farmhouse located in Robinson ISD, that is sure to draw you in as soon as you pull up. This custom built, new home, with luscious Bermuda grass, is only a few months old. The cedar posts and double front doors welcome you to the front porch. Property boosts tall ceilings, crown molding throughout, luxury tile and vinyl flooring, office/flex room, and upstairs game room. Tons of room to entertain you, family, and guests. Notice the tall wood burning fireplace with built-in bookshelves, which has the capability of being converted to a gas burning fireplace. The large affixed windows in the foyer area, living, and dining room bring in tons of natural light. Open concept kitchen with a quartz countertop island that is used for prepping, also includes a farm sink and storage space. Stainless steel gas cooktop with pot filler, built-in oven, microwave and dishwasher. The walk-in pantry also includes plenty of storage space as well as a built-in beverage cooler. Isolated master bedroom with private patio access, full bathroom with a huge wet room area, walk-in closets and built-in storage. Relax yourself in the backyard with plenty of shade trees and enjoy those summer mornings and evenings in your backyard retreat. The back porch area has enough space to add that outdoor kitchen you've always dreamed of and it has a propane line already there to connect a grill. Fully irrigated front and back yard. The home also includes a water softener filtration system. Don't waste anymore time, call today to schedule a private viewing!