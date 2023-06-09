Welcome to 295 Ralynn Drive! A beautifully custom designed four-bedroom, three-bathroom home that offers a harmonious blend of comfort, style, and outdoor enjoyment with it's inground pool and decking. Upon entering, the open-concept layout seamlessly connects the living, dining and kitchen areas. The kitchen is a true highlight, boasting modern appliances, quartz countertops and a convenient island for meal preparation. The master suite is complete with dual vanities, a separate shower for a rejuvenating experience and a luxurious whirlpool tub, perfect for unwinding after a long day. The abundance of natural light throughout the home creates an airy and cheerful ambiance. Step outside to the backyard, where you'll find a generous outdoor space perfect for hosting barbecues, gatherings, or simply enjoying the Texas sunshine. With it's 3-car garage and workshop, you will always have storage space for vehicles and tools. The well-maintained landscaping adds to the charm of this property, creating a serene and peaceful oasis. Located in the desirable community of Lorena, this home is within the Lorena ISD. Residents will enjoy a quiet and friendly neighborhood with commutes to surrounding areas being a breeze due to it's proximity to major highways. Don't miss your chance to make this home yours!