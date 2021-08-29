Located in the highly sought-out Lorena ISD community, this property is sure to WOW you! Not only is it designed for comfort but built for efficiency with insulated concrete forms, 4 AC/heat zones throughout the home, propane tankless hot water heaters, and spray foam insulation. Make your way through the over sized double front doors to find an open concept living, dining, and kitchen area. This unique chef style kitchen features an enormous island with cabinet space all the way around, stainless steel appliances, a double oven, and a sizable pantry equipped with electrical outlets! Give everybody their own space with 4 large bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and 1 half bath as well as an office space and 600+/- sq ft game room upstairs. Make your way out back to enjoy your own private oasis. If entertaining is for you, this spacious porch is the place to do it featuring a fresh water in ground pool and a full bathroom. Don’t feel forced to cut the festivities or holidays short, just invite your guest for an extended stay in the 1000+/- sq ft pool house equipped with a washer and dryer and ANOTHER full bathroom. Come see for yourself the meticulous touches this home has to offer!
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $735,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Robinson man has died in a Dallas hospital burn unit after his ex-boyfriend was accused of setting him and a friend on fire earlier this mon…
The UIL executive committee announced on Wednesday that a Marlin student-athlete was denied an appeal for varsity eligibility.
McLennan County deputies were able to track a pregnant local kidnapping victim's location to Fort Worth, allowing police there to arrest the W…
Local mortuaries have brought in a second mobile morgue to handle COVID-19 deaths, hospitals are short on nurses and Waco’s mayor is warning t…
A McLennan County businessman sanctioned two years ago for questionable banking activities at an East Texas bank is being sued by shareholders…
La Vega High School is mourning the loss of a senior, Melanna Robinson, one of three people killed in a head-on collision early Sunday in Lime…
With nearly a third of the region’s hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, Waco-area public health officials are warning of a possible n…
It is not often government delivers a tax break, but McLennan County commissioners pulled off that feat this week. They approved a tax rate of…
Now that the season opener against Texas State is less than two weeks away, Baylor coach Dave Aranda is switching to lockdown mode.
When it comes to COVID-19, too many prominent Republicans are acting like theirs is not the party of limited government and personal responsibility.