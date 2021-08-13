Located in the highly sought-out Lorena ISD community, this property is sure to WOW you! Not only is it designed for comfort but built for efficiency with insulated concrete forms, 4 AC/heat zones throughout the home, propane tankless hot water heaters, and spray foam insulation. Make your way through the over sized double front doors to find an open concept living, dining, and kitchen area. This unique chef style kitchen features an enormous island with cabinet space all the way around, stainless steel appliances, a double oven, and a sizable pantry equipped with electrical outlets! Give everybody their own space with 4 large bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and 1 half bath as well as an office space and 600+/- sq ft game room upstairs. Make your way out back to enjoy your own private oasis. If entertaining is for you, this spacious porch is the place to do it featuring a fresh water in ground pool and a full bathroom. Don’t feel forced to cut the festivities or holidays short, just invite your guest for an extended stay in the 1000+/- sq ft pool house equipped with a washer and dryer and ANOTHER full bathroom. Come see for yourself the meticulous touches this home has to offer!
4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $749,900
