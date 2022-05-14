4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $775,000

This elegant Hill Country Ranch style home sits on 1.13 acres in the top rated Lorena ISD school district. Your circular driveway in front will lead your guests through grand wrought iron custom doors to a great room with vaulted ceilings and large natural wood beams. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home was built in 2020 and the owner has added lots of custom touches! The open concept kitchen/living/dining area allows for plenty of light to pour through the extra tall windows. The electric fireplace has a handmade hickory mantle with cantilevered custom shelves on each side for your design accents. The kitchen features a massive island for a quick breakfast or large gatherings. You can view the sun setting over the pastures from your big farm sink. Designer light fixtures, quartz countertops, double ovens, stainless steel appliances and ceiling height cabinets are other features that you will enjoy. Another special feature is the extra large walk-in pantry just off the kitchen. The dream laundry room is convenient both to the garage and the kitchen and has its own sink and counter area, cabinets galore and designer tile. It’s large enough for a large dog kennel or you could add another refrigerator. One hallway leads to the master suite showcasing vaulted ceilings and views out to the countryside for sunrises in the early morning hours. The isolated master suite is spacious for large furnishings and the master bathroom has dual sinks and elegant freestanding tub for two, a shower with seating and tile to the ceiling along with built-in shelves. The large walk-in closet has so much built-in shelving for two that a bureau is not needed. There are two additional bedrooms in one wing that enjoy a Jack and Jill bathroom separating them with a custom shower door and extra tall built in cabinets for additional storage. They each enjoy walk-in closets and ceiling fans. There are custom bamboo window coverings with remotes in most of the rooms. A separate hallway leads from the entry to a fourth bedroom (or an office ). That area also has a guest bathroom with tub. Stairs lead to a separate 600 square-foot bonus room that can be used as a 5th bedroom, gym, playroom, or media room. It is a quiet ,very private space for whatever you desire and is adjoined by an attic that supplies even more storage. The side entry 3 car garage with windows can fit your biggest trucks with space left over for storage. This 1.3 acre fully landscaped lot allows for an abundance of privacy. Step out of your main area to what feels like Napa. A massive oversized covered patio provides the perfect outdoor room and allows for plenty of shade, showcasing beautiful planked wood ceilings, and giant outdoor fan to keep you cool while entertaining and relaxing on the long summer nights. Step out to the backyard to find a professionally designed and well maintained backyard oasis. You will see six incredible custom built planter boxes with fresh herbs vegetables and fruit for those who love to eat fresh and healthy. Stroll through the property on the walkways around it with pecan trees , fruit trees and a variety of plants and bushes . In the evening the dramatic up lights extend the feeling of spaciousness. Get ready for strawberries, peppers, jalapeños, chives, tomatoes, lettuce, with over 20 varieties just planted ready to go when you move in to pick and enjoy. Located in the Royals Ranch Edition, it is close to schools, shopping and easy travel to I-35 and it’s just 15 minutes away from downtown Waco!