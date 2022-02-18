4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $780,000

Beautiful home in Lorena! When you turn onto the Cul de Sac you will love the quiet neighborhood with large acreage lots. This house is nestled on the corner with a large front porch, perfect for lounging and enjoying the country living. The house has beautiful, stained floors and high ceilings that show off large rooms and flow of the house. The oversized Fromal Dining, game room, and saltwater pool are perfect for entertaining and hosting team dinners and parties, or family get togethers. This house has a few hidden gems included. It not only has a large living area but, has a bonus oversized room off to the side entry of the house. It is currently a workout gym but, could easily be transformed into another living area or man cave! It has a more bonus rooms ...Office with built-ins and Craft room! A room for everyone and all the hobbies! This house has all the details like crown molding throughout the house, austin stone fireplace, granite counter tops, brand new hot water heater, and newly renovated extra bathroom. The isolated master has a newly renovated double head shower with stone and marble. The property backs up to an open pasture so, you will have extra privacy while in the pool or patio area. Country life at its finest, you are still close enough in town. Come fall in love with this little slice of heaven in Lorena Texas.