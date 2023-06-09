Welcome to this one-of-a-kind 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home, conceptualized by the locally acclaimed BAM Builders and designed to be bold yet timeless. The home’s dark exterior contrasts with the Grandbury mix stone, emphasizing its beauty while maintaining an earthy feel. Step inside and prepare to be immediately impressed by the towering ceilings and an eye-catching stone accent wall. The carefully selected interior colors provide the perfect balance of bold, modern design, and timeless elegance, while providing a versatile canvas for you to express your unique style. Luxury vinyl plank flooring from Coretec Cairo was selected for its durability, wood-like appearance, and patented 100% waterproof technology. These wide, extra-long planks create a grand sense of scale, while the lighter color provides a striking contrast against the dark walls, infusing the space with warmth. The centerpiece of the living room is a magnificent floor-to-ceiling stone electric fireplace, providing visual appeal, warmth, and convenience. The coffered ceiling with richly stained wood beams adds a touch of architectural elegance to the space. Complementing the ceiling, the mantle and built-in stained shelves offer both functionality and a cohesive design. Large windows provide an abundance of natural light and help showcase the room’s captivating features. With an open concept layout, the living room seamlessly flows into the adjacent kitchen and breakfast nook, creating a harmonious space perfect for entertaining and everyday living. The kitchen is a true masterpiece, making a bold statement with its Cambria quartz countertops and backsplash. These ideal countertops offer a combination of breathtaking design, and a hard, non-porous surface that will endure for years to come. The kitchen proudly showcases top-of-the-line Jenn-Air Rise appliances, perfectly combining aesthetics, quality, and functionality, while complementing the bold design of the space. The matte black Kohler sink is designed for extreme durability and pairs perfectly with the countertops, making it a testament to the kitchen's functionality and style. The gold finish of the faucets beautifully complements the countertops and backsplash, tying in with the gold accents found throughout the rest of the home. The elegance continues through the impressive butler’s pantry into an inviting formal dining room, setting the stage for unforgettable meals and gatherings. Upstairs, you’ll find the luxurious and isolated primary suite, offering privacy and tranquility. A unique and impressive primary suite entrance creates a sense of exclusivity, elegantly separating the bedroom from the ensuite bathroom. The bedroom features a step-up ceiling design with stained wood beams and a touch of color to maintain a cohesive look with the rest of the home. The primary bath exudes sophistication and edginess with its Cambria quartz countertops. The gold veining detail perfectly ties in with the gold finish of the Kohler plumbing fixtures, creating a seamless and luxurious atmosphere. The 24x24 MSI Regallo Marquina tile steals the show, extending from the floor to the ceiling for an extra touch of design sophistication. The media room / kid's den has been thoughtfully designed to serve as a stylish hangout space. It features high-performance carpeting that offers both comfort and durability. The first-floor bathroom features quartz countertops, gold accent fixtures, and a shower with sleek Bedrosians tile arranged to maintain the modern aesthetic. Portinary marble is found in the utility and both upstairs bathrooms, adding a dramatic and dynamic touch that enhances the overall earthy ambiance of the home. The expansive covered patio is a standout feature of the inviting backyard, offering ample shade and the perfect space for relaxation and entertaining. The outdoor stone fireplace is the focal point, providing both warmth and ambiance during cooler evenings. Whether you desire a tranquil afternoon reading a book or a lively gathering with friends and family, this generous outdoor area has you covered. This home seamlessly blends bold design, modern features, and high-quality craftsmanship to create a truly exceptional living experience. Don’t miss the chance to make it yours!