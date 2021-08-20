4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $965,000

This is a mechanic's dream, with all the shops for the business side of a man and a touch of elegance to make it a wife's dream castle; all on the same property. This absolutely gorgeous home sits on 12.07 acres along with the 3 shops that come with 480V/3 phase, 220V and 110V single phase to meet all your power needs. The kitchen doesn't disappoint with granite counter tops, custom cabinets, lots of storage and the incredible walk-in pantry which opens to a huge living room for all the entertaining one can handle. All of the bedrooms are large and rustic creating that country feel. To finish it off, it comes with a two car detached garage, an RV dump station, and parking. Don't miss out on your dream property!! Call today for your showing!!!!!!