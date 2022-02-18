4 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $965,000

This gorgeous 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home is perfect for the business owner who wants to run their company from home! This home is perfectly situated on 12.07 acres along with the 3 shops that come with 480V/3 phase, 220V and 110V single phase to meet all your power needs. As you approach the front of the home, you are greeted with a huge covered patio with cathedral ceiling. Step inside to your large living room that features bamboo flooring, very high cathedral ceiling, and a gas or wood fireplace, which ever way you want to use it. The kitchen doesn't disappoint with granite counter tops, custom cabinets, lots of storage and the incredible hidden walk-in pantry. Master suite is on the main floor and features a walk-in shower that has a water feature that shows off in the jacuzzi bath tub, making it feel like you're getting ready to enjoy a refreshing soak. To finish it off, it comes with a 3 car garage that one side can house an RV. There is plenty of parking and a full RV hookup that includes a dump station. Don't miss out on your dream property!!