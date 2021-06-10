4 Bedroom Home in Mart - $363,000

If you are looking for country living but still close to town, I have the perfect property for you. This beauty is on 1.06 +/- acres with a lot of mature trees, at the end of a cul-de-sac, walking distance from Battle Lake Golf course, and only 20 minutes from Waco. This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home features an open floor plan, isolated master suite, second living space, large laundry room, and mud room. The home has been beautifully updated with granite countertops in the kitchen, new backsplash, updated master bathroom, and fresh paint throughout the home. View More