4 Bedroom Home in Mart - $659,000

  • Updated
This property features 4 bedroom/3 full bath, Pex plumbing….we didn’t burst during snovid, y’all! The Exterior was painted last week! Interior painted a year ago, 2 car attached carport with a huge loft for storage, Wood burning stove ( we didn’t freeze either!) The land is fenced and cross fenced. Fence is in excellent condition. Around the house has new pipe fence that’s 1 year old. There's a large tank with pier . It’s full all year ! And, its stocked with blue cat and perch. The Barn is 38x60 with two lean-tos 20x60. Climate control tack room with custom saddle racks, workshop area, hay storage area, half the barn is concrete floor, 3 large horse stalls. The front awning on the barn is less that two years old. ( you can park 4 cars, we have a lotta kids ha!) The drive way recently had several loads of gravel brought in. There's a new custom built outside dog hotel on a slab to the side of the house. Lighted Roping arena ( lights were installed 8 months ago) with custom boxes and a pneumatic shoot opener. It also has 5 brand new loads of sand in it ! Open shed in pasture is 20x20. This place is perfectly set up and turn key!

