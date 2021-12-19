 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mart - $89,000

Historic 2 story home with over 2,800 square feet of living space. Home features a lot of the original hard wood floors along with all the 1920s era finishes. The first floor features tall ceilings and still has the original pocket doors. Fixer-upper with loads of potential.

