4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $1,150,000

Mediterranean sophistication abounds in this distinctive Hidden Valley home. Formerly a Symphony home, the updated interior and exterior spaces blend traditional Mediterranean details with all the modern conveniences that provide a relaxing retreat for you and your guests. Notice the arched design as you enter through the hand crafted double iron doors with their intricate detail. The arched design continues throughout the home as you move from one special feature room to the next all with a beautiful view of the sprawling backyard highlighted with the aegean blue of the salt water pool, enhanced with a waterfall feature and sunken, swim-up bar. From coffered ceilings to radiant heated tile floors as well as a gourmet kitchen ready to host a large gathering or just a small intimate dinner party, this lovely home checks all the boxes including a home office/study with private access to the backyard veranda. The downstairs primary suite is isolated on the right wing of the home and is highlighted with a bay window view of the pool area as well as private access to the veranda. The arched design is again evident in the dual vanities and windows above the whirlpool tub. The upstairs area is home to the additional bedrooms and bathrooms as well as an additional gathering space that opens onto an expansive balcony across the back of the home. What a wonderful spot to start or end your day enjoying the view of your expansive 1+ acre backyard. The sophistication of the architectural details in this lovely home beckon you to stop and stay awhile. With the convenience of an executive and regional airport, Waco is also within 90 minutes on two international airports, so if your business must take you away on occasion, you will be prepared and most importantly, you will hasten your return to this Mediterranean Retreat. Call us today and make this house your HOME!