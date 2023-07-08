Indulge in a world of opulence and sophisticated living at 7030 Ledge Stone Drive, in the prestigious Hidden Valley neighborhood! Boasting an expansive approximately 5,223 square feet, this astounding residence offers a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury. Step into a world of resort-like living as you take in the breathtaking in-ground pool, reminiscent of a private retreat. Immerse yourself in it's refreshing waters while taking in the scenic views of the meticulously landscaped surroundings. Beyond the pool, discover a remarkable feature, a glass house greenhouse! A haven for nature enthusiasts and avid gardeners alike. Cultivate your green thumb as you create your own personal oasis right in your backyard. Adding to the stunning landscaping, you'll find turf stone pavers throughout the yard, offering an elegant touch to the outdoor space. Experience the seamless blend of outdoor and indoor living with an outdoor kitchen that invites you to savor culinary delights in the fresh air. Inside, you'll find a thoughtfully designed floor plan encompassing four spacious bedrooms and three full bathrooms, offering comfort and privacy for all. Additionally, two half baths provide convenience and ease of living. The elegant ambiance continues as one of the bedrooms showcases exquisite Schumacher wallpaper, elevating its aesthetic appeal. Restoration Hardware & Ralph Lauren lighting fixtures throughout the home illuminate the space with a perfect balance of warmth and style. Impeccable attention to detail extends throughout the entire home with the custom windows. The kitchen is a chef's dream adorned with high-end hardware featuring a central island and an extensive walk-in pantry. Adding a touch of elegance to every detail. Built-in dishwasher and ovens, including a double oven, ensure convenience and efficiency. The master suite is a private sanctuary, isolated from the rest of the home. Unwind in the luxurious en-suite bathroom, complete with modern fixtures and a spa-like atmosphere. For car enthusiasts or those seeking storage space, the three-car garage is a dream come true! With a custom gate, privacy and security are assured, ensuring peace of mind. Completing the allure of this exceptional property is the grand driveway leading to the garage, providing space for multiple vehicles and adding distinction to the exterior. Don't miss your chance to call this astonishing residence your own!