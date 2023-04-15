Welcome to 3020 Cascade Trail, a stunning luxury estate nestled on a 1.39 acre lot in prestigious Hidden Valley. Completed in 2016, this custom-built home is appointed with the finest finishes and fixtures throughout. Dramatic, light filled living spaces with soaring ceilings and gorgeous views in every direction. The foyer is flanked by the formal dining room and the spacious study - a perfect place to work from home. In the kitchen, you'll find plenty of storage, a gas cooktop, built-in refrigerator, quartz counters, and island seating. Just steps away is the butler's pantry with wine bar, built-in coffee maker, and a beautiful pantry. The large living area and game room allow room to roam, and have walls of windows overlooking the manicured back yard. After a long day, the primary suite is the ultimate retreat - offering a fireplace, patio access, a spa-like bath with freestanding tub, and a dreamy closet. The outdoors are as impressive as the indoor spaces! Entertaining is a breeze with a massive covered patio, featuring multiple living and dining zones, a grilling area, and a wood burning fireplace. Spend a lazy summer day on the pool terrace, bocce ball court, or in the vegetable garden with raised beds. Oversized three car garage with additional outdoor parking space and circular drive. Don't miss your opportunity to own this meticulously maintained gem!