4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $249,900

There are remodeled homes....and then there is this 4 bedroom 2 bath beauty. Brand new roof, water heater, HVAC, ductwork, windows and so much more. How can you possibly pass this one up? Open-concept floor plan with large living room, dining room, and kitchen perfect for entertaining a crowd. Freshly painted through out with brand new flooring. Check out the built-ins in the living room for all of your great pictures, nick-nacks, or at home library space. They did not miss a single detail on this home. Fully fenced backyard and detached garage with new overhead door. Within walking distance to the elementary school, and only minutes from one of the best small town downtown scenes in Central Texas!

