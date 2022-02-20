Immaculate and spacious, this BEAUTIFUL home in McGregor ISD is ready for you to call it home. It consists of 4 great-sized bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms as well as a half bath, a wonderful kitchen, dining and living room. You will enjoy the neutral color palette throughout as well as all the wonderful updates! The master is downstairs and secluded! The exterior is an entertainer's dream! If you need a porch to sit on, you can choose from three perfect options including an upstairs balcony as well as a MASSIVE backyard covered wood porch. The backyard has endless room to roam and includes a fun concrete slab for recreation, storage shed and privacy fence.
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $349,900
