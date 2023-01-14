 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $352,000

This beautiful 4-bedroom, 2½ bath 2 car garage Open-concept Living/Dining. Large walk-in utility/laundry room Large walk-in Master, his/hers sink, cultured marble shower with enclosed glass door. Full-size guest bath with cultured marble tub surround. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & island bar with double stainless-steel sinks with room for barstools overlooking living & dining room, large walk-in pantry, high-efficiency LED lighting, custom cabinetry. Wood plank vinyl, tile, & carpet flooring. Nickel finish light fixtures, hardware, & plumbing fixtures. Kitchen faucet is chrome. Crown molding. Landscaping will include sodded yards, sprinkler system, privacy fence with one tree. Foam-insulated exterior walls including the attic. Overhead carriage-style automatic garage doors. Your newly built home will have sidewalks & streetlights, Exterior finishes of brick and hardboard, covered front and back porches, slab foundation, 30-year composition roof.

