4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $372,000

This move-in-ready home in Meadowland Estates is located close to the River Valley Intermediate School, Midway ISD! It comes with easy maintenance flooring throughout – no carpet. The family room has a wood-burning fireplace perfect for those colder temperature days. The owner’s retreat has separate sinks, a separate shower, a soaking tub, and spacious closets. Need two dining areas? Check. Need a secluded guest room? Check. How about a great entertaining patio area? Check and with a hot tub! Big backyard too. Need extra parking? The side entry garage has an extended driveway area. Come take a look before this one is gone!