Location,location,location.This community is located close to Woodway but a short distance out of town with less traffic.This beautiful home is the ONE you have been looking for.Four bedrooms , 2 full bath rooms with lots of amenities.
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $375,250
Related to this story
Most Popular
A team of divers who had agreed to help the family of a woman missing for four years found a car Wednesday in the Brazos River thought to be linked to her disappearance.
A four-time felon who police say was subdued by game room patrons after he robbed the store in December was indicted Thursday as a habitual criminal.
A McLennan County man who Falls County officials say shot at a deputy Monday night during a routine traffic stop remains in the Falls County J…
The city of Waco is set to buy almost 10 acres on La Salle Avenue in hopes of selling it on to The Salvation Army for a campus to replace its …
This squad is always greater than the sum of its parts.
Candidates for McLennan County district attorney flexed their conservative muscles Thursday while trading jabs about District Attorney Barry J…
The Washington Avenue bridge on the Brazos River will close to vehicles for up to eight weeks starting Jan. 24, adding another traffic detour …
A Waco real estate development firm is close to finalizing a development agreement with the city of Waco to redevelop the Floyd Casey stadium …
A Lacy Lakeview man entrusted to babysit a friend’s 5-month-old baby has been charged in the July death of the boy, who died from blunt force …
Falls Community Hospital and Clinic officials this past week were forced to keep a COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the emergency room for …