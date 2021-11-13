4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $379,999

You can be "Home for the Holidays" in this quiet, family friendly community! Come see this immaculately maintained John Houston home boasting 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths with a 4th room/Office and closet that has plenty of space to easily become your 4th bedroom or 2nd Living Area. This home is one of John Houston's most popular floorplans with 2 Master closets and upgrades galore including built in wood and glass shelving in the family room and crown molding. There is plenty of room to enjoy the outoors with over 1/4 acre of yard space. This will not last long!