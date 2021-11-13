 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $379,999

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $379,999

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $379,999

You can be "Home for the Holidays" in this quiet, family friendly community! Come see this immaculately maintained John Houston home boasting 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths with a 4th room/Office and closet that has plenty of space to easily become your 4th bedroom or 2nd Living Area. This home is one of John Houston's most popular floorplans with 2 Master closets and upgrades galore including built in wood and glass shelving in the family room and crown molding. There is plenty of room to enjoy the outoors with over 1/4 acre of yard space. This will not last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

George Skelton: This firearms researcher says America is on a collision course with disaster. We need to listen
Columnists

George Skelton: This firearms researcher says America is on a collision course with disaster. We need to listen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Guns, violence and political extremism are on the rise. And America risks disaster — sooner than later. That's the view of a longtime University of California firearms researcher whose hard-hitting report was published last week in the journal Injury Epidemiology. "Upward trends in firearm purchasing, violence and political extremism are converging to put the USA at risk ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert