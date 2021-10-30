4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $389,900

STUNNING NEW BUILD | PARKS ADDITION | MCGREGOR ISD This home is at the perfect stage to make it your very own! The plans include 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms 2,205 sqft. The open-concept kitchen, living, and dining room is made perfect for entertaining. The kitchen will feature, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, custom cabinetry, and a statement piece vent-hood. The living room plans will invite you with vaulted ceilings, a floor to ceiling wood-burning fireplace, and a set of gorgeous patio doors that bring an abundance of natural light and lead you to the very spacious patio and backyard. The isolated master on-suite will have a dual vanity, a large jetted tub, and a separate shower. As a bonus, the front room can double as bedroom or office space. This beautiful home will have everything and more! Contact me to request more information or take a tour of previous builds!