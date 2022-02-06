Immaculate and spacious, this BEAUTIFUL home in McGregor ISD is ready for you to call it home. It consists of 4 great-sized bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms as well as a half bath, a wonderful kitchen, dining and living room. You will enjoy the neutral color palette throughout as well as all the wonderful updates! The master is downstairs and secluded! The exterior is an entertainer's dream! If you need a porch to sit on, you can choose from three perfect options including an upstairs balcony as well as a MASSIVE backyard covered wood porch. The backyard has endless room to roam and includes a fun concrete slab for recreation, storage shed and privacy fence.
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bellmead man is in McLennan County Jail after he was indicted in a traffic crash last year that left two people dead and a third seriously injured.
Move over Project Darwin Biggest, a new prospect planning to invest $4 billion somewhere now appears on the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s…
A McGregor man who shot a Little Caesars store manager during a robbery in June 2019 was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday.
A Waco rapper known as Hotboy Wes was arrested Monday on a Hewitt robbery warrant charging him in a December incident involving a Rolex watch.
The red HomeGoods sign is in place at Central Texas Marketplace, between Skechers and Maurices.
Feral cats hanging around Lions Park and Kiddieland became the stuff of urban legend. They lurked in the shadows, emerging only after the ligh…
It has to do with the Recovery Rebate Credit and your tax situation for 2021.
A $55 million highway project in Waco dubbed “mall-to-mall” will officially start Monday. Its area of influence over Highway 6 stretches from …
The victim in a stabbing last week at QuikTrip on New Road died Wednesday afternoon from her injuries, Waco police announced.
Somebody at Oklahoma failed at being the responsible adult on Wednesday.