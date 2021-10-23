4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $395,500

NEW JOHN HOUSTON CUSTOM HOME IN THE PARKS IN MCGREGOR TEXAS. Gorgeous 1-Story home in a BEAUTIFUL master planned community close to everything. This home is only minutes away from Waco and McGregor. Home features a 4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, Spacious Open Concept, This one has a 2-Car Front Entry Garage, Family Room and Kitchen with a large Granite Counter Top Island, Breakfast Nook with direct access to an Outdoor Covered Patio. This home sits a on a beautiful nice sized lot that is fully sprinklered and sodded. This is a MUST SEE!