4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $415,000

Beautiful Midway ISD home nestled at the end of a quiet street in the desirable Buckingham Estates Community! The stylish layout gives this home a nice flow & maximizes almost 2200 square feet. This 4-bedroom, 3 full bath home with a split floorplan features 2 ensuite bedrooms. 2 more bedrooms share a bathroom. With the large master suite isolated from the guest bedrooms you are sure to love the tranquility! The kitchen has a wonderful bar that you can eat at & enjoy your company in the living area as well. The wood-burning rock fireplace can be enjoyed from the living area & the dining room. Stainless steel appliances, floating vinyl plank flooring, granite kitchen, wood mantel, sprinkler system, & storage building outside. A beautiful home for your family on 1/3 of an acre means a large backyard for family fun!